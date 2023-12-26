The worst of the winter storm is over, but we are not done yet

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Surface low pressure is currently situated near or just east of the Tri-Cities early Tuesday morning. Mostly light snow is still falling around the area with most of it begin just southeast of the Tri-Cities and over western portions of the area. Strong north northwest winds continue over the western half of the area at 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. The eastern half of the area has much lighter winds. Additional snow accumulation is possible today with the best chance over southeastern areas and over western areas. Trace amounts to as much as 2 or 3 inches will be possible on top of what we have already seen. Some light icing due to freezing drizzle will also be possible in spots. It is most favored near and to the north of the Tri-CIties. Temperatures won’t be warming much today with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

Light snow and freezing drizzle will still be possible tonight, although we’ll see it start to clear out of southeastern areas. The best chance will continue to be over western areas. There might be a little partial clearing over eastern areas, which could allow temperatures to drop more. The strong winds out west will lighten up some, but remain breezy overnight. Low temperatures tonight will be a blend of 10s and 20s with the coldest temperatures over the eastern half of the area.

There will still be some light snow or flurries tomorrow and tomorrow evening with the best chance west of highway 281. Only very minor additional accumulation is expected. Highs tomorrow will still be chilly in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Lows tomorrow night will dip back into the upper 10s and 20s.

The rest of the forecast will be fairly quiet as the system finally departs to the east. We’ll get some partial clearing on Thursday. We’ll see a lot more sunshine on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm up a bit by the end of the week. A shot of colder air dives south into our area New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. While it will be colder, no inclement weather is anticipated, so you will be able to keep your postponed Christmas plans or New Year’s plans intact.

