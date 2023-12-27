Ahead of another big Powerball drawing, lottery officials report $2 million winner in Nebraska

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite there not being a Powerball winner since the last billion-dollar jackpot in October, some Nebraska residents have made it big, to a certain degree, by purchasing a lottery ticket.

According to the Nebraska Lottery, a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket for the December 23rd drawing was sold at the Pony Express gas station in Emerson, about 30 minutes to the southwest of Sioux City.

That’s on top of three other, $50,000 winning Powerball tickets that were sold so far in December, including one sold on the 23rd at the “Gas N Go” in Uehling, about 21 miles north of Fremont.

Another ticket was sold on December 13th at a Casey’s near 168th and Giles in Sarpy County. A third winning ticket was sold on December 20th at the Casey’s near 4th & McCabe in eastern North Platte.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot stands at $685 million, or a cash value of $344.7 million. Lottery officials remind everyone to play responsibly.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: Grand Island Locust St Exit : Interstate View
Tri-Cities sees white Christmas during Blizzard Warning
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
FILE: Police lights
Teenager hospitalized in Hamilton County with gunshot wound
A Snow Emergency is in effect for Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
Tri-Cities declare snow emergencies for Christmas day
Tuesday afternoon.
Storm still impacting us, Tuesday

Latest News

Police say home burglaries can be deterred by not displaying big-ticket items in the garbage...
Holiday trash can also be seen as burglary bait
The facility is expected to deliver more than 950 infants by the end of next year.
Mary Lanning to honor first born baby of 2024
The locations are the Aquacourt and Duncan Field parking lots and are marked with barricades.
Hastings provides drop-off locations to dispose Christmas Trees
Maurice's Store leader, Tasha Morton serves a customers
Grand Island retail stores have successful holiday season