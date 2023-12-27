GGICF awards grants to area nonprofit organizations

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation (GGICF) recently awarded $79,155 to 20 area nonprofit organizations during its most recent grant cycle.

Grant funds are made possible through both named funds established by area donors who wish to support community causes and various Donor Advised Funds housed at the Foundation. The Foundation has also established additional grant-making funds to support the areas of arts and culture, basic needs, children and youth, community enrichment, health, and education.

The Grow Your Impact Grant Cycle also opened to Hall County Nonprofits in November, providing grant dollars to support capacity building initiatives, which was awarded to four organizations.

“These grants represent more than just financial support; they are a vote of confidence in the power of innovation, passion, and dedication to make a lasting impact in the community of Grand Island”, says Kendra Lutz, GGICF’s Program Officer. “In collaboration with our generous donors and fund holders who invest in these projects, we are investing in a brighter, more promising future for all. Together, we can turn dreams into reality and build a legacy of positive change that will echo for years to come.”

Grants awarded include:

Fall Grant Awardees

Big Brothers Big Sisters – School Based Program ($2,000)

Foster Care Closet – GI Mobile Closet ($3,780)

Christmas Cheer - ($5,000)

Third City Community Clinic - ($7,500)

Junior Achievement – Programs ($2,000)

Hope Harbor – Shelter Storage ($3,500)

Multicultural Coalition – Community Outreach & Education ($8,000)

Midland Agency on Aging – Senior Aid Project ($2,000)

ACAP – Darkness to Light training ($2,960) women and children ($1,040)

Harold R Dunlap Grant Awardee

Cairo Community Foundation – New flooring for the Gathering Place ($3,350)

Centura Educational Foundation - Centura Elementary Playground ($8,025)

Grow Your Impact (Capacity Building) Grant Awardees

Grand Island Children’s Museum – Conference & ED Laptop ($7,500)

Cairo Community Foundation – Succession & Tech ($1,000)

Crane Trust – Website Rebuild ($7,500)

Leadership Unlimited – Strategic Plan ($3,500)

In addition to the Fall Grants, GGICF awarded surprise Christmas grants of $2,500 each to area food pantries including Doniphan United Methodist Church, St Mary’s Cathedral, Blessed Sacrament, and Wood River Community Food Pantry. Another $500 was awarded to Heartland CASA to include nightlights in their Cases for CASA.

GGICF will have a new grant process opening on January 1st. This grant process will be open on a rolling deadline to be reviewed quarterly and will include the Greater Impact Grant, STOP Trafficking on the Plains Grant, and the Harold Dunlap Grant. This will be replacing their bi-yearly grant process. For more information on eligibility and the grant application process, visit here.

