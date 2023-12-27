Grand Island retail stores have successful holiday season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is a prime time for retail stores as they make 75% of sales during this time of the year. Some say the holidays has made things feel back to normal in the Conestoga Mall.

Store leader of Maurice’s, Tasha Morton, said the holidays filled the mall with customers and the holiday spirit, adding that’s it’s been fun to see the mall with some sense of normalcy, being busy again. Morton said before construction started, Maurice’s was a high-traffic location.

Morton said the holidays are a peak time for them, as they gained new customers while seeing some familiar faces. She said they have a vey loyal customer base and volume picked up as it got closer to Christmas. Morton said the week before Christmas they were running around the store to find the perfect item for customers.

“Sweatshirts, definitely all the comfy items,” Morton said. “The sweatshirts we had like the sweatpants that matched the sweatshirt those were a huge hit this year.”

Morton said they didn’t sell that many dressy items, she suspects that was because of the weather predicted for Christmas Day. Morton said people preferred cute, comfy, and casual this year. She said the weather has impacted people returning items as well.

“Not a lot of traffic so far today with the roads and snow but not yet,” Morton said. “I’d say usually we get the returns but it’s to find a different size, normally so just trying to find something similar that they still love.”

Morton said Maurice’s has worked with the mall’s new owner, and shared her thoughts on the mall development.

“Maurice’s has worked with Woodsoina before at a few of our other locations.” Morton said. “It’s always nice to have a big mall with lots of stores in it but we haven’t had lots of stores in here for a while now. So I think having something fresh and new is exciting.”

Morton said Maurice’s will be the third store on the north side in the new Conestoga Marketplace, and will be in their new location this spring. Morton said having a new store will create some buzz. She said Maurice’s also has something for people to look forward to in the new year.

“Lots of denim, great denim,” Morton said. “There’s new cargo styles coming in, there’s new cropped straight legs coming in, so we definitely have all the denim you would love. We actually call it Jeanuary at Maurice’s, that’s when everyone comes in with their holiday gift cards and holiday cash and what they want is jeans.”

