Hastings man running against Adrian Smith for congress

John Walz
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man announced plans Wednesday to run for the third district seat in the U.S. House against incumbent Adrian Smith.

In a press release, John Walz said, “I am seeking many volunteers and contributions ASAP because the runway is short,” referring to his late entry into the race.

Walz said he is a Marine Corps veteran, seasoned engineer and successful entrepreneur. An internet search indicated Walz was owner of the Food Cupboard discount grocery stores in Hastings and Grand Island.

Walz said he’s running as a MAGA candidate and in his press release claimed that he has “a firm grasp on the overt intentions of America’s adversaries—be it the communists, radical Islam, or global elites—who openly plot the downfall of the nation.”

Walz has until Mar. 1, 2024 to formally file for election. Smith, being an incumbent, has until Feb. 15, 2024.

Smith has represented the third district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2006.

