Hastings provides drop-off locations to dispose Christmas Trees

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Depending on when residents decide to take down their Christmas tree, the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department is offering two locations to dispose of of it properly.

The locations are the Aquacourt and Duncan Field parking lots and are marked with barricades. Each location will take trees until Jan 26. Officials ask the community to remove decorations before giving it away.

