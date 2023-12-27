Holiday trash can also be seen as burglary bait

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Post Christmas is always a busy time of year for garbage collecting services, and those big boxes from new TVs, computers, toys, and air fryers can also double as bait for a possible home burglary.

Grand Island Police Captain Dean Elliott says there are some little things we can do to help deter post-Christmas thefts.

“You could break down those big boxes and fold them up inside out, that way, someone driving by wouldn’t be able to easily see that there may be a new tv inside, and wouldn’t think your house would be a good target for a burglary at some point.”

Captain Elliott says those kinds of preventative measures can help lessen the likelihood of a home burglary.

