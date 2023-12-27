Mary Lanning to honor first born baby of 2024

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As 2023 comes to an end, Mary Lanning in Hastings wants to welcome the first born baby of 2024 with an honoring and gift.

The facility is expected to deliver more than 950 infants by the end of next year. The facility has had 45 successful vaginal birth after cesarean section deliveries and 209 birth-tissue donations.

The benefits of a VBAC delivery avoids major surgery and lets the patient return to work sooner.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.