Mary Lanning to honor first born baby of 2024

Local4 News at 6
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As 2023 comes to an end, Mary Lanning in Hastings wants to welcome the first born baby of 2024 with an honoring and gift.

The facility is expected to deliver more than 950 infants by the end of next year. The facility has had 45 successful vaginal birth after cesarean section deliveries and 209 birth-tissue donations.

The benefits of a VBAC delivery avoids major surgery and lets the patient return to work sooner.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: Grand Island Locust St Exit : Interstate View
Tri-Cities sees white Christmas during Blizzard Warning
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
FILE: Police lights
Teenager hospitalized in Hamilton County with gunshot wound
A Snow Emergency is in effect for Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
Tri-Cities declare snow emergencies for Christmas day
Tuesday afternoon.
Storm still impacting us, Tuesday

Latest News

Ahead of another big Powerball drawing, lottery officials report $2 million winner in Nebraska
The locations are the Aquacourt and Duncan Field parking lots and are marked with barricades.
Hastings provides drop-off locations to dispose Christmas Trees
Maurice's Store leader, Tasha Morton serves a customers
Grand Island retail stores have successful holiday season
Police Blur
Swatting incidents on the rise in Nebraska, nationwide