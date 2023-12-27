One person killed in two-vehicle crash near Tecumseh

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Tecumseh on Tuesday, according to the Johnson County Attorney.

The crash was reported less than a couple miles north of Tecumseh on Tuesday at 1:33 p.m.

A news release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office said first responders arrived and found one person deceased. The two drivers were taken by ambulance to the Johnson County Hospital.

No other information on the crash has been released.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.