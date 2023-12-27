One person killed in two-vehicle crash near Tecumseh

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Tecumseh on Tuesday, according to the Johnson County Attorney.

The crash was reported less than a couple miles north of Tecumseh on Tuesday at 1:33 p.m.

A news release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office said first responders arrived and found one person deceased. The two drivers were taken by ambulance to the Johnson County Hospital.

No other information on the crash has been released.

