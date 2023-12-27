Some additional light snow cannot be ruled out over the next 24 hours.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The pesky storm system that brought rain and snow to the area since Christmas Eve continues to hang over the area for a couple more days. Snow continues to fall over western portions of the area. Thankfully, the winds have lightened up, so blowing snow isn’t much of a concern at this point. Over the eastern half of the area, there has been some partial clearing. It’ll remain chilly with snow on the ground in most spots. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Additional snow bands will shift closer to Central Nebraska later today and into tonight. This chance will continue into tonight. There is some concern for some light freezing rain/drizzle in North Central Nebraska later today and tonight. As for additional snow, most will see less than an inch. But to the north northwest, some may get over an inch of addition snowfall. Outside of flurries, the snow will pretty much be done tomorrow. But the clouds are going to be stubborn and hold tough for most. Look for highs in the low to mid 30s.

For the end of the week, better weather is expected with more sunshine Friday and Saturday. With temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, some melting of snow and ice is expected. We’ll get a shot of colder air with some more clouds Sunday and Monday. We’ll ring in the new year with more highs in the 20s. Lows will be in the 0s and 10s. Temperatures may come up a little by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. No additional moisture is expected until later next week.

