Voter ID information sessions to be held at Grand Island Public Library

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The coming of 2024 brings with it the implementation of Nebraska’s new Voter ID law.

The Hall County Election Office will provide information sessions about the Voter ID requirements leading up to the May 14, 2024, Presidential Primary Election in Nebraska. The information sessions will be held at the Grand Island Public Library this January through April.

“We want to make sure that everyone is ready to cast their ballot and that means having a valid photo ID,” said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. “For most folks that photo ID will be a driver’s license or a state ID. For others it may be a passport or an in-state college ID.”

But there are nuances to the law that voters may not know about.

“A driver’s license can be expired and doesn’t have to have a current address,” Overstreet said. “Also student IDs from public and private colleges in Nebraska are acceptable, but for high school students or faculty, only a public high school ID will work.”

Overstreet will talk about how the requirements apply to voting in person at the polling sites, voting early in person and voting by mail. She’ll also discuss how voters may obtain a free state ID for voting purposes. Each session will run about 30 minutes and then open to questions. Spanish translation will be available.

The sessions are open to the public at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second Street, Grand Island, NE in Meeting Room BC at the following times:

2 p.m., Sunday, January 21

2 p.m. Sunday, February 4

2 p.m. Sunday, February 25

2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 (no Spanish translation available on this date)

2 p.m. Sunday, March 24

7 p.m. Monday, April 8

6 p.m., Tuesday, April 30

