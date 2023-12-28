GGICF raises big money for Hall County organizations

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation raised $79,155 for 20 organizations in Hall County during their most recent grant cycle.

Foundation Program Officer Kendra Lutz said the way the grants were given out were based on several factors.

”They’re based on the organization’s needs at the time and then we have funding initiatives that we sent out that for our field of interests that we always fund. It kind of just depends on the needs for the organization. It’s kind of broad what we do fund, but it has to be for a Hall County organization,” Lutz said.

According to the Foundation, the amount of money raised was about the same as last year. Despite this, Lutz said the support means a lot to the organizations and their goals in the community.

”It wasn’t a huge jump, just given the volatile markets lately, so that’s been an interesting thing to watch, as far as our board and the decisions that they make. They always want to make the best, most fiscally responsible decisions, but also still supporting those organizations and I think they’ve done a very good job of that,” Lutz said.

She also said the money raised for these organizations during this most recent cycle says a lot about the Grand Island Community.

”I think it’s just a testament as to how much Grand Island is always growing and always changing. I think the needs are always new and different and we always see new and different projects coming forward,” Lutz said.

The organizations and grants awarded include:

Fall Grant Awardees

Big Brothers Big Sisters - School Based Program ($2,000)

Foster Care Closet – GI Mobile Closet ($3,780)

Christmas Cheer - ($5,000)

Third City Community Clinic - ($7,500)

Junior Achievement – Programs ($2,000)

Hope Harbor – Shelter Storage ($3,500)

Multicultural Coalition – Community Outreach & Education ($8,000)

Midland Agency on Aging – Senior Aid Project ($2,000)

ACAP – Darkness to Light training ($2,960) women and children ($1,040)

Harold R Dunlap Grant Awardee

Cairo Community Foundation – New flooring for the Gathering Place ($3,350)

Centura Educational Foundation - Centura Elementary Playground ($8,025)

Grow Your Impact (Capacity Building) Grant Awardees

Grand Island Children’s Museum – Conference & ED Laptop ($7,500)

Cairo Community Foundation – Succession & Tech ($1,000)

Crane Trust – Website Rebuild ($7,500)

Leadership Unlimited – Strategic Plan ($3,500)

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation will have a new grant process opening on January 1.

The grant process will be open on a rolling deadline to be reviewed quarterly and will include the Greater Impact Grant, STOP Trafficking on the Plains Grant, and the Harold Dunlap Grant.

This will be replacing their bi-yearly grant process. For more information on eligibility and the grant application process, you can visit the Foundation’s website.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.