Gibbon Kwik Stop sells winning Pick 5 lottery ticket

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Somebody who bought a Pick 5 lottery ticket in Gibbon got a nice present on the day after Christmas.

The Nebraska Lottery reports the ticket hit all five numbers in the Tuesday, Dec. 26, drawing and is worth a $110,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were 01, 17, 19, 30, 35. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100. The Gibbon Kwik Stop on Highway 30 sold the ticket.

The ticket holder has six months to come forward and will have to claim the prize at the state lottery office in Lincoln.

All proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $10,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 658,008. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 9.2.

The Nebraska Lottery office says more that $951 million has been raised for the lottery’s beneficiary funds since the lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.

