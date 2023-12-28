Grand Island Central Nebraska Regional Airport reflects on 2023 and looks toward 2024

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As 2023 comes to a close, Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island is taking a look back at how it unfolded and looking forward to what’s ahead. Director Mike Olson said this was a busy year for them and it was highlighted by the facility’s first air show in 31 years. They spent the first half of the year preparing for it, and officials said it was great to see how many people came out and enjoyed it.

After that, they had construction projects in the parking lot, which included new parking machines and covered parking. Covered parking was completed this summer, and as of now it doesn’t have a high volume of people utilizing it, as it had been built to help retain the airport’s number of passengers.

“We heard from a number of people that say told us that they wouldn’t utilize it again,” Olson said. “We had covered parking 10 years ago, but it’s a little bit different today than it was 10 years ago.”

Although it hasn’t been used to the level Olson thought it would be, he’s confident it’ll gain traction. He said they’re now looking forward to next year.

“We’re going to be focusing on two big construction projects this next year, which involves replacing the lighting out on the airfield; lighting and signage, and then building a snow removal equipment building,” Olson said.

Snow hasn’t been a problem this year, as Christmas Day provided the most snow they seen this year. As of now, the only carriers that fly into the airport are American and Allegiant Airlines.

“Adding new airlines, not likely; adding more flights with our current carriers, there’s potential,” Olson said. “But as of right now there’s nothing to report on.”

American provides two daily non-stop flights to Dallas, and Allegiant provides two weekly flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix. Olson was expecting a better airline performance when it came to the number of passengers.

High fuel cost affected the price of a plane ticket; and hopes with prices coming down that leads to more passengers in 2024. Passengers like one Kearney resident, Kim Sheldon, would like to see more flight options.

“More frequent planes coming into Grand Island airport would help families who have to retrieve those family members coming into Grand Island, just in regards to your workday schedule as far as pickups go,” she said.

She feels lucky to have an airport close to the Tri-Cities; because if not traveling to Omaha or Lincoln to pick a family member up from the airport would consume their entire day.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.