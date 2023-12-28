‘Incredible Bulk’ candy shop closing its doors after decades of service

By Brandon Mueting
Published: Dec. 27, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular Conestoga mall store announced it will be closing in the next few weeks.

The ‘Incredible Bulk’ has been around for more than 35 years and announced on their Facebook page they are saying goodbye.

The reason is due to rent costs tripling. There have been no plans put in place to have it open outside the shopping facility.

An exact closing date hasn’t been announced ,but a majority of sweets inside will be half-priced.

