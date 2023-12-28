The snow clears out, but fog could be a part of our forecast for the next few days.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow has moved on out this morning. From around the Tri-Cities and eastward, skies have cleared up, but a low layer of dense fog has also moved in. There’s some concern for freezing fog to add to the slick road conditions. Meanwhile, clouds remain a bit thicker over western and northern areas. Skies are clear way out west in the Panhandle. As the day goes on, some of the fog could be stubborn, but should gradually clear up a bit by this afternoon. Areas that do have some sun early from the Tri-Cities eastward will likely see clouds thicken up through the day. Meanwhile, way out west, some areas under clouds will see some clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise up to the low to mid 30s, which should help with some snow melt. We’ll see some clearing skies from west to east overnight, but some fog will still be possible overnight on the back edge of the clouds. Lows tonight will be in the mid 10s to the mid 20s.

We’ll enjoy more sunshine on Friday. It should be a little milder, but snow cover will likely keep temperatures down a little. Highs look to mostly be in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. With snow melt expected, I’m concerned about more dense fog developing Friday night into Saturday morning. There could be some gradual clearing on Saturday to partly cloudy skies. Once again, highs look to be in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

A cold front will dive south through the area Saturday night. No precipitation will come with the front, but it will be colder on New Year’s Eve Sunday. Highs will be down into the 20s on Sunday. It’ll be fairly chilly again on New Year’s Day, but there will be some improvements out west. Highs will range from the mid 20s east to the mid 30s west. Temperatures may improve slightly just beyond New Year’s Day. Quiet weather looks to continue with no moisture expected through the middle of next week.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.