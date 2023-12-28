Teen killed in two-vehicle crash near Tecumseh

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Tecumseh on Tuesday, according to the Johnson County Attorney.

The crash was reported on Highway 50 less than a couple miles north of Tecumseh on Tuesday at 1:33 p.m.

A news release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office said first responders arrived and found 18-year-old Gracelynn Pellicotte of Junction City, Kansas deceased. The two drivers were taken by ambulance to the Johnson County Hospital.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.

