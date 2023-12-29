Drew Waterman named Chief Executive Officer at Grand Island Regional Medical Center

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (press release) - Andrew (Drew) Waterman will begin service as the chief executive officer at Grand Island Regional Medical Center (GIRMC) on December 31, 2023.

“Drew will be an outstanding leader for Grand Island Regional Medical Center,” said John Woodrich, executive vice president, Bryan Health. “While he has vast operational and organizational experience that will benefit daily operations, it’s his eagerness to make communities he lives in better that will allow Bryan Health to bring the most benefit to central Nebraska and the Grand Island community.”

Waterman has served as Grand Island Regional Medical Center’s chief operating officer since September of 2022. Prior to moving to Grand Island, he served in the United States Army for 13 years. He went on to earn his bachelor and master’s degrees in healthcare management. Waterman then began a career path with executive positions at Omni Healthcare, Parrish Medical Center, Providence and LifePointe Health.

Waterman’s expertise in ambulatory services, compliance and administration at GIRMC has resulted in the facility maximizing operational efficiencies expanding its scope of services. This includes bringing 24/7 cardiovascular services to GIRMC and achieving designation as a Level 4 Trauma Center.

“In a short amount of time, I’ve found great joy in helping Bryan Health optimize a relatively new hospital in Grand Island. We’ve been able to do this because of relationships with area physicians, committed trustees and most of all a great team,” said Waterman. “Every day, I’ll be here to advance GIRMC by working with area physicians to deliver better health and tremendous care for the people we are privileged to serve.”

