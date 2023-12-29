Driver, two children rescued from vehicle after rollover accident in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. (NCN) - A man and his two children were trapped inside a vehicle during a rollover accident in northeast Nebraska on Thursday.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said officers were sent to E. Benjamin Ave., near Woodland Park, around 10:30 a.m. for a rollover accident.

Officials said an SUV was going west when it lost control and went into the south ditch, rolling over onto its side. The vehicle reportedly lost control due to speed and the icy road conditions.

According to authorities, the male driver and his two children were stuck inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Police said all three were treated at the scene. Seatbelts were reportedly used and the SUV is considered a total loss.

