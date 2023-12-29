Driver, two children rescued from vehicle after rollover accident in northeast Nebraska

The scene of a rollover on East Benjamin Ave about 1/4 mile east of Hwy 35 near Woodland Park.
The scene of a rollover on East Benjamin Ave about 1/4 mile east of Hwy 35 near Woodland Park.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (NCN) - A man and his two children were trapped inside a vehicle during a rollover accident in northeast Nebraska on Thursday.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said officers were sent to E. Benjamin Ave., near Woodland Park, around 10:30 a.m. for a rollover accident.

Officials said an SUV was going west when it lost control and went into the south ditch, rolling over onto its side. The vehicle reportedly lost control due to speed and the icy road conditions.

According to authorities, the male driver and his two children were stuck inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Police said all three were treated at the scene. Seatbelts were reportedly used and the SUV is considered a total loss.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tidball is a suspect in a Wyoming shooting case.
Nebraska trooper arrests Wyoming shooting suspect
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Police arrested Perez on Christmas Eve for false imprisonment.
Hastings man charged in Christmas Eve standoff in Grand Island
The ‘Incredible Bulk’ has been around for more than 35 years and announced on their Facebook...
‘Incredible Bulk’ candy shop closing its doors after decades of service
Gibbon Kwik Stop sells winning Pick 5 lottery ticket

Latest News

Two Centura school board members resign during special board meeting
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River.
Wood River beating case headed to trial court
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents meets Oct. 5, 2023, at the University of Nebraska...
NU community reflects on efforts to reinvent, improve the university’s future
Beyond Vape and Tobacco in Grand Island burglarized for second time