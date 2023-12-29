NU community reflects on efforts to reinvent, improve the university’s future

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The University of Nebraska community remains optimistic and excited about the future in the face of leadership transitions, budget cuts and continued work to reinvent NU.

Across the country, higher education institutions are facing the headwinds of declining enrollment, budget cuts and questions over the value and longevity of postsecondary education. In Nebraska, those conversations will carry over into 2024.

However, university leaders look to strike a different tone after addressing budget challenges of at least $58 million over the next two years — fueled in Nebraska by inflation, limited sources of new revenue, stagnant state funding and demographic changes leading to fewer babies, fewer high school graduates and retiring baby boomers.

“We want to be world class for Nebraskans,” said Chris Kabourek, NU’s chief financial officer.

Kabourek, a David City, Nebraska, native, will take on the role of interim NU president beginning Monday, filling the shoes of departing President Ted Carter.

‘A great university’

Right out of the gate, Kabourek said, his goals include keeping NU’s “railroad” running, addressing affordability and access with the budget and executing as much as possible of Carter’s “Five-Point Plan,” which he outlined last summer.

Kabourek described that plan as seizing on the “inflection point” that NU faces while emphasizing competition with other institutions to be the “very best of the best.”

“We’re a good university, but we have all the potential to be a great university and to help formulate a strategy to get us from good to great,” Kabourek said. “(That’s) what really kind of gets me up every morning and gets me going.”

Kabourek sees himself as an example of the value of higher education, as a first-generation college student and Pell Grant recipient, and wants to inspire young Nebraskans to realize that they can find a place in higher education.

“If we can inspire one kid to do that, I will view this interim presidency as a success,” Kabourek said.

Kabourek is not a candidate for the permanent role. Applications and nominations for the presidency are expected to close Jan. 1.

In 2024, NU will share the results of a zero-based budget model that each campus submitted. Kabourek is continuing to review those documents, which will shore up some but likely not all of the budget shortfall NU faces.

‘The rules of the (AAU) game’

One of NU’s major focuses moving forward is to be invited back to the Association of American Universities, an elite group that included the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1909 until 2011. At that time, AAU members voted UNL out for not meeting certain metrics.

“No university that’s ever left the AAU has ever been brought back in. Ever,” Carter said this summer. “We would be the first.”

University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold describes the future as a “journey of excellence” that NU has walked for decades. The AAU will be one of the “milepost markers” on that journey to better serve Nebraska and Nebraskans, he said.

However, the goal requires a clear understanding and articulation of goals and metrics.

“If you’re going to ‘play the game,’ you need to know the rules of the game,” Gold said.

Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, chair of the NU Board of Regents, said he wakes up each day saying, “Everything AAU,” and sees the goal as aspirational and achievable.

“A rising tide will lift all boats,” Clare said. “When we get back into the AAU, all of Nebraska will benefit.”

Like Clare, many of the university’s leaders see AAU membership as a question of “when,” not “if.”

‘Focus on our North Star’

Regent Jack Stark of Omaha said he wants NU to find an extraordinary president and create a three-year plan toward AAU distinction.

Clare said that if the university is not back within five years, it should be laser-focused on a “clear path to readmission,” including investments in world-class faculty, support of quality research and being clear about NU’s academic priorities.

UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett, who is working closely with Gold as the two will now report combined research expenditures and grants, wants to see NU strengthen student recruitment, retention and graduation rates while increasing support for employees.

“We have to focus on our North Star,” Gold said. “And our North Star is these aspirational goals on this journey of excellence.”

NU plans to release a dashboard comparing NU’s metrics to other AAU members in 2024.

Prioritizing students

University of Nebraska at Kearney Student Regent Temo Molina said NU must focus on students’ needs and their “material realities,” not just recruiting but also supporting them.

Molina said the university must proactively tackle the “why college” question and acknowledge that many students are working many hours to pay bills or cover costs. Not all students, he said, can focus their full energy on school.

“The students of today aren’t the same students as the ones from years ago,” Molina said.

UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, who will retire next spring after 22 years — the longest-serving chancellor in NU history — said NU must match the expectations of Nebraskans as it goes through changes.

“I think it’s a continual process of reexamining and doing things when you have changes in leadership,” Kristensen said.

While the value of a four-year degree cannot be understated, he added, NU knows it’s not for everyone. But the university’s specialized campuses can be the right fit for a great number of students, he said.

“I think if we work together and develop that collegial, cooperative spirit, we’re a much stronger institution, and we’ll do a better job for the taxpayers,” Kristensen said.

The next generation

Terri Jo Bek of Ord, who taught at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis for 40 years before retiring, said NU must figure out how to support and train the next generation while finding a place for students who might not want traditional higher education.

“We need somebody that can fix stuff and build stuff,” Bek said.

Whether teaching work ethics or grit, Bek added, NU can support future students but must include the Curtis campus.

UNO Chancellor Joanne Li sees workforce development as a top challenge facing the state and one that NU is poised to fill. Kabourek said he intends to work with regents and policymakers on brain drain during his interim presidency.

“It’s simple math: Increasing the number of students earning degrees and gaining skills will increase the output of talent for the state,” Li said in an email. “Education only succeeds by inclusion rather than exclusion as the world population continues to rise.”

Stacey Coleman, a staff member in UNMC’s College of Public Health, said the NU system needs to be representative of the communities it serves.

“Nebraska every year is looking more and more diverse — I like to say the varietals of the rainbow — and at all levels of campuses that needs to be reflected,” Coleman said. “Not just at the bottom.”

It’s a mantra of “show don’t tell,” Coleman described, as there has been “forked-tongue speech” without action that has turned off some members of the NU community.

“We stopped receiving because it’s the same vernacular, different year,” Coleman said.

‘Never lose sight of our values’

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, who served as a regent and chaired the 2019 search that ultimately brought Carter to NU, said that NU is an important part of the state — “Always has been, always will be” — but that higher education must be more reflective.

“They’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘OK, how do we change? How do we adjust?’” Pillen told the Nebraska Examiner. “Everybody that works in the University of Nebraska has to understand they work for the people of Nebraska.”

For Nebraska to do great, he continued, NU must respond to the state’s challenges.

“We are 100% focused on creating the best business climate so that every Husker that graduates has a great business career opportunity here,” Pillen said.

UNL Faculty Senate President Kelli Kopocis said linking the classroom with the real world can break down barriers and set NU apart from its peers. This also would drive innovation and create revenue growth, Kopocis said, not just for NU and industry partners but also for Nebraska.

While NU’s next chapter will be marked by change, evolution and growth, Kopocis said, she hopes the spirit and character that defines NU never changes.

“Nebraska is a special place made up of people who are intelligent, strong, resilient, hopeful, and above all else are kind and truly care for one another,” Kopocis said in an email. “As long as we never lose sight of our values, we will succeed.”

Nebraska Examiner political reporter Aaron Sanderford contributed to this report.

