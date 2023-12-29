Quiet weather returns as we get ready for New Year's weekend.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Sunshine returns for everybody today. There will be a few extra clouds toward Eastern Nebraska, but a lot of sun is expected across the area. It’ll be a fairly mild day, but some of that may be downplayed by the snow on the ground. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s will be fairly common. This should help melt off some snow. Overnight, some of that snow melt could lead to some fog potential tonight. Even if there isn’t fog, we’ll see an increase in clouds from the northwest overnight. We’ll see lows mostly in the 20s. Morning clouds will clear out, bringing more sun in the afternoon. We’ll once again see a blend of 30s and 40s. It’s likely we’ll see the colder temperatures in the north as a front begins to push south through the area. Saturday night, we’ll see a few more clouds and possibly some fog again. Lows will be a mix of 10s and 20s. New Year’s Eve will be chillier, but maybe not as cold as previously expected. With partly sunny skies, we’ll see highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We’ll ring in the new year Sunday night with lows in the single digits and 10s, so dress warm if you’ll be out.

The weather looks to remain fairly quiet through the first week of January with only some minor chances of moisture later next week. Temperatures mostly look to be near to a little below average. So while we won’t see any major warm-ups, we won’t be seeing any major arctic air either.

