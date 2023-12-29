Two Centura school board members resign during special board meeting

Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Two members of the Centura school board resigned Thursday during a meeting about the performance of the district’s first-year superintendent.

Centura school officials confirmed that Garrod Luhn and Louise Mohanna resigned after a special board meeting called Thursday afternoon. The meeting’s agenda included an item about the performance of Dr. Ashley Tomjack, who took over as superintendent at the beginning of this school year.

One school board member told Local4 that about 100 people attended Thursday’s meeting. The board member said it was good to see the public come out and support their school district.

Tomjack is a Centura alum and had previously worked in the Millard, Ralston and Grand Island school districts.

Tomjack told Local4 that the remaining school board members would discuss the process for replacing Luhn and Mohanna at the next board meeting in January.

