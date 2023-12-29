Wood River beating case headed to trial court

Local4 News at 6
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Colorado man accused of beating a Wood River man so severely that he suffered a concussion is headed to trial court in Hall County.

Jason Haynes, 48, of Evergreen, CO, is charged with first degree assault. On Friday, he declined an probable cause hearing and the case will be transferred to Hall County District Court for possible trial.

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Haynes on Dec. 2, after finding a Wood River man unconscious in his home. Deputies determined Haynes struck the man more than 40 times, causing a concussion and a possible spinal injury.

An arraignment hearing is pending. Haynes is out on $10,000 bond.

