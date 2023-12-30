A look at three of Nebraska’s new laws for 2024

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Jake Bartecki
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NCN) - As we get ready to turn the page to 2024, three big laws are set to go into effect in the Cornhusker state - Increased minimum wage, new rules regarding helmet use for motorcyclists, and an end to pandemic-era work style.

Minimum wage increase

As minimum wage increases, minimum wage employees will have more money in their pockets in 2024. The law now raises minimum wage in Nebraska to $12 an hour, from $10.50 an hour. This is a $1.50 increase, as minimum wage rose from $9.00 to $10.50 in 2023 - it’s set to raise again in 2025.

Tipped employees will continue to receive $2.13 per hour.

Motorcycle helmet use

Known as Legislative Bill 138, a change to motorcycle helmet usage will now go into effect for motorists in 2024.

Beginning on Jan. 1, any motorcyclist, over the age of 21, is able to ride without a helmet if they’ve completed a Nebraska Department of Transportation approved safety course. Bikers will still need eye protection and riders under 21 are still required to wear a helmet.

Also, disobeying the helmet law is now a second-hand offense, meaning one would likely be ticketed if not abiding.

Return to work order

2024 will also put a bow on a norm dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early November, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced a return to work order for all state employees, effectively ending remote work. This will now require all state employees to be at their place of employment on regular work days from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Despite push back, Pillen called it a “common sense expectation”.

