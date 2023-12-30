Time running out for Nebraska to opt into child nutrition program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One man has made it his mission for more than a week to protest outside of Governor Jim Pillen’s Lincoln mansion in favor of the $18 million in grocery benefits aimed at children in need.

Paul Feilmann wants Pillen to enroll Nebraska in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (S-EBT). The pandemic-era child nutrition program would cost Nebraska $300,000 to administer in return for $18 million in grocery benefits.

On Friday, Pillen re-iterated that he will not take those dollars.

“COVID-19 is over and Nebraska taxpayers expect that pandemic-era government relief programs will end too,” Pillen said.

Some Nebraska politicians and organizers are calling on Pillen to change his mind.

“We can join arms, join hands, join heads, join hearts and come together and continue to look for thoughtful solutions to make sure those Nebraska tax payer dollars come home,” Sen. Danielle Conrad said.

Feilmann has been sitting outside the governor’s mansion for more than a week protesting his decision.

“A couple of the numbers that people don’t pay attention to that look at whether you have a healthy community is the number of people incarcerated and the number of people in poverty, children in poverty,” he said.

Feilmann said in his time working in mental health care, he’s seen the effects of hunger on children.

“The psychological, emotional stress on children from poverty is really debilitating,” he said.

Friday was the final day that Feilmann stood outside the governor’s mansion, and he said he’s gotten a lot of support from people in the community, from coffee to plates of food. But the clock is ticking, and if Pillen doesn’t enroll in the program by Jan. 1, 2024, anything short of an extended deadline will mean Nebraska is out for next summer.

COVID-19 is over and Nebraska taxpayers expect that pandemic-era government relief programs will end too. To be clear, this does not mean that hungry kids will lose access to summer nutrition programs. Nebraska continues to participate in the existing USDA Summer Food Services Program (SFSB), which best ensures access to nutritious food options and protective services to children who are in need. Those added benefits are simply not available through the enhanced S-EBT program. Children who are fed on-site by trained program providers are ensured healthy meals and snacks, as well as access to educational and enrichment activities. The on-site aspect of SFSB also allows providers to spot more serious issues like malnutrition, neglect and abuse – which are often missed when children are out of school during the summer months.

Feilmann said he is not finished fighting.

“The bigger picture is to take this momentum about community awareness of food insecurity and poverty and take that on,” he said. “And really make it a major focus in the legislature.”

